 Russian TV Presenter shot dead by Estranged husband, infront Of their 9 year-old Son | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russian TV Presenter shot dead by Estranged husband, infront Of their 9 year-old Son

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  A glamorous Russian TV presenter was shot dead by her estranged husband with an air gun as the couple’s nine- year-old son watched on in horror, Dailymail has reported.   The woman identified as Zhanna Veber, 29, was gunned down at close range by Anatoly Leontikov, 36, during a row over custody of their […]

The post Russian TV Presenter shot dead by Estranged husband, infront Of their 9 year-old Son appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.