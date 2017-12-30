Sadiq Daba Returns To Nigeria After Treatment

Veteran Broadcaster/actor, Sadiq Daba, is back in Nigeria after weeks of undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and Leukemia at a UK hospital.

The treatment was made possible after he publicly begged for money for the treatment. Nigerians came to his rescue and he was flown abroad for treatment. He arrived Nigeria on the 29th of December.

He shared the news on his social media page : “It’s soooo good to be back home!! Who else will be there? Who has always been there ? Yes , the indefatigable woman of esteem and high standards, sincerity, honesty, love, care, adoration and an Angel……Dr.Joe Odumakin!!

I am back stronger, healthier and well….all thanks to the goodwill and kindness of thousands and thousands of Nigerians both home and abroad…. Special mention and lots of love to Soni Irabor, who kick started it all !! I am ever so grateful”

