Sam Okenye is Making Good Music for a Cause

For gospel act, Sam Okenye, it’s a case of passion. Recently the cyber security expert launched his album ‘Take it’ to the delight of most gospel music lovers at the Shell Hall of the Muson Centre, Lagos. The well-attended event was preceded by lush red carpet session where invited guests took turns on the platform posing for the paparazzi in their colourful wears.

The evening kicked off with a rousing performance gospel star Eben who had the entire hall on their feet, swaying to his high spirited tunes. Following his performance was a slew of rising gospel acts who also found an audience with the crowd.

With so much going on by way of comedy and music, Okenye emerged from the backstage donning an all-white look to a standing ovation. He gave a stripped down rendition of some of his tracks without instrumentals. In-between performances, he would stop and minister to the crowd with words of motivation. The evening carried on with so much accolades for the artiste as he entertained his audience.

In a brief chat with him, Okenye revealed the essence and importance of the album to his career and personal life.

“I just realized that if I don’t do this, I have a question to answer when I meet my creator and I know that today good music is lacking and my commitment is to give out what God has given me back to humanity because through my songs I want to inspire people.

I want people’s faiths to be lifted and I also want my songs to entertain and also reassure people that with God on your side, you can do great things in your life. So, I am actually glad that it is a dream come true and that’s God’s calling in my life,” he said.

Okenye has dedicated 20 years of his gospel work to the youth’s ministry. To him, he believes that every underprivileged youth deserves a shot at life. To this effect he launched the 50-50 initiative. Through the platform, he will be donating half of his proceeds from the music he makes towards youth empowerment.

