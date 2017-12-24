Saraki greets Christians at Christmas

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, felicitated with all the Christian faithful in the country and the world over as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ as symbolized by the Christmas festivities.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, also urged Christians to use the festive occasion to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of the country.

He called on all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasize tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness, care for the needy and love for one another, among other virtues.

“The Yuletide season presents us an opportunity once more to love, share and forgive. I urge all Nigerians to utilize the period to pray for unity, peace and prosperity in the nation.

“We must also rededicate ourselves to the true virtues of faith in God, love for one another, honesty and peaceful coexistence. It is time to make these virtues more evident and practical in our daily lives,” Saraki stated.

Saraki also stated that the 8th Senate National Assembly will continue to strive to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

He added that the legislature would at all times work to ensure that Nigeria takes her rightful position in the league of nations through relevant legislation and timely interventions.

“I wish all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance,” he said.

