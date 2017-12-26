 Sarkodie bows to Obrafour at Rapperholic concert – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sarkodie bows to Obrafour at Rapperholic concert – GhanaWeb

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Sarkodie bows to Obrafour at Rapperholic concert
GhanaWeb
He has been tagged as arrogant by many but if you were at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Monday night, you will hold a different view. From his performance at the 2017 edition of the Rapperholic concert on Christmas Day, Sarkodie
No Beef: Sarkodie and Obrafour perform 'Yaanom' at Rapperholic concertMyjoyonline.com

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.