Sarkodie bows to Obrafour at Rapperholic concert – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Sarkodie bows to Obrafour at Rapperholic concert
GhanaWeb
He has been tagged as arrogant by many but if you were at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Monday night, you will hold a different view. From his performance at the 2017 edition of the Rapperholic concert on Christmas Day, Sarkodie …
No Beef: Sarkodie and Obrafour perform 'Yaanom' at Rapperholic concert
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!