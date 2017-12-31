 Scores killed in Boko Haram attacks in Borno, Yobe – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Scores killed in Boko Haram attacks in Borno, Yobe – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Scores killed in Boko Haram attacks in Borno, Yobe
Daily Trust
Scores of civilians and Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed yesterday during different attacks in Borno and Yobe states. Witnesses said the first attack was an ambush on firewood mongers in villages around Mafa, the first local government area
Fleeing Boko Haram attack military base in YobeThe Nation Newspaper
Civilian JTF: Preparing for life after insurgencyNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.