Searching for love?

Networking/ Sponsorship

•Success from Enugu, needs someone who can sponsor the buying of musical instrument for his church acct 3021079731,Success Njoku ecobank.08039484526

•Ken a playwright and novelist,needs someone to sponsor the publishing of his book.08132296513

.Philip resides in Ikot Ekpene, needs a good Nigerian who can sponsor him to start a filling station business. 07038191943 [email protected]

•Faith a 400 level student, needs sponsorship for her education.08139343081

•Wesley needs well meaning Nigerians to help expand his confectionary business with the sum N150, 000, acct number0028014721 GTBank,08097507757,08065736401

Friends

Searching Female

•Prisca 23, from Abuja, dark in complexion, tall not too plumy needs a friend, aged25-30. 08130949268

Searching Male

•Uzorchukwu 38, needs a decent female friend, who resides in Lagos, aged 21-40. 09035259102

•Mike from Lagos needs mature male friends. 08088039199

•Jude from Lagos needs mature male friends. 08024160719

•Louis average height, a graduate from Delta State and resides in Asaba, needs a fat pretty female friend, aged 35 and above who resides in Delta, Bayelsa or Benin.

08084842844

Lovers

Searching Female

•Christabel 29, a single mother of two, needs a single father for a relationship that will lead to marriage.08089258686

•Mimi, 27, fair, beautiful and sexy with an exciting personality needs a mature man aged 45 and above for a lasting union.08036703491

•Caro 26, sexy, busty and active, needs a man for a relationship.08068684663

•Rita 33, dark in complexion, average height, and into business, from Rivers State, needs a man, for serious relationship that can lead marriage.07036781768, 07060525968

•Bella charming, very busty and sexy, needs a man for a relationship.08149025690

Searching Male

•Johnny 50s, a widower, from Delta State, with grown up Children and resides in Lagos, needs a mature and educated self sustaining, lady, aged 40 and above, whom he can share ideas and common interest, with, for a relationship . 08077479056,08033311153

•A man 56, 5.9ft tall, lovely to be with, and fair complexion, needs a lovely lady, for discreet love affairs, aged 35-65.08126346336

•Samuel 51, employed, needs a rich lady, who resides in Ibadan, for a relationship. 09055721445,07063685654

•MD 35, dark in complexion, average height, handsome, matured and sexually active, needs a well to do lady, who has a connections for a relationship.07062125297,08068815199

•Collins employed from Imo State but resides in Lagos, needs a lady whose genotype, is AA, aged 18-30, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.07037842149

•Frank 40 employed and from Enugu State, needs a Christian lady, aged 25-35, for marriage.08107989425

•Michael 42, Christian, a graduate,employed and resides in Ibadan, needs a Yoruba Christian lady, aged 32, who resides in Ibadan, for a serious relationship, that can lead to marriage. 07039403309

•Chidi from Warri, needs a God fearing lady, in Warri Delta state, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage, aged 25-35.08102745506

•Ayomiola 24, 6ft tall, fair in complexion, and a student in Imo State, needs a lady for a serious relationship.08145867704

•A man 37, tall and resides in Onitsha, needs a lady who is comfortable, for marriage, she must a born again Christian.09090998683

•Emmanuel tall, not too, slim from Isoko, Delta state, needs a mature, and God fearing, lady, aged 48-54, as a wife. 08131035227

•John 30, from Benue State, needs a God fearing lady, aged 22-25, who is chocolate in complexion, educated, and who can help him financially, for a serious relationship, that can lead to marriage. 09067110238,09097683445

•Musa 38, a businessman, in Benin, needs a lady, aged 30-50, for a relationship. 08036712211

•Ochuko 25, chocolate in complexion, tall and resides in Delta state, needs a caring a lady.07060647802

•Goodluck 31, needs a serious lady for a serious relationship.08183118533, 09096916241,08022035882

•Smart 28, 6ft tall, handsome, and humble, from Imo State, needs a nice lady, aged 20-38, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 08133713057

•Johnson a graduate and resides in Ibadan, needs a lady who is employed or an entrepreneur, for wife, aged 25-35.08033550294

•Joel from Delta state, needs a lady, aged18 and above, from Delta state, who is loving and caring, for a serious relationship.08133333161 •Isaac 30, needs a fat lady, for a serious relationship. 08109717085

•Desire 42, honest responsible, and resides in Delta state, needs a well mannered, comfortable and matured lady, for marriage, either a nurse, a banker, employed or into business, aged, 36-47.09075083903, 08163762844

•Philip needs a single mother of one, aged 35, who is hard working as a wife. 09058791037

•RB from Warri needs a matured, beautiful, sexy and intelligent lady for relationship that can lead to marriage, in Delta. 08068549846

•Godsday 30,fair in complexion, tall, slim, employed and educated, needs a God fearing, humble and respectful, employed graduate lady, who is ready to settle down for serious relationship, that will lead to marriage, aged 20-35. 08060168528,08162967224

•Justin 29, needs a well educated lady, who is beautiful inside and outside, from South-South, for a serious relationship.07056444702 •Toni 23, chocolate in complexion, average height and resides in Ojodu Berger Lagos State, needs a real matured, romantic and caring, lady, from Lagos, Ogun State, for a relationship, aged 18 and above. 08107669950

•Emmy 27, average height, chocolate in complexion and from Delta state, but resides in Abuja, needs a simple, easy going and outspoken lady, aged 18-30.07030407516, 08182312552

•Sola 47, a widower with two kids and resides in Abeokuta, Ogun State,needs a responsible and loving lady, aged 30-40, for a relationship that can lead to marriage. 08034206054

•Ade 25, needs hardworking, self standard lady, for a serious relationship.08157494509, 08182776235

•Corban self employed and resides in Yenagoa, needs a caring, romantic, curvy, sexy and employed lady, who resides in Yenagoa and Port Harcourt.08120899784

•Eyisan 37 and resides in Warri, needs a lady, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage, aged18-36.08093642691

•Etumise, from Delta state needs a wealthy lady, for a relationship.09032908616, 09056438807,07061040900

•Christopher 29, employed and resides in Delta State, needs a pretty lady, aged, for a serious relationship. 08068267998

•Desmond 27, needs a Yoruba lady, from Osun, Ekiti Lagos, for a serious relationship, that can lead to marriage. 08060605622, 09058524966

•Kc 32, resides in Zuba, Abuja, needs a sexy, pretty lady 18-25 for a romantic relationship. 07039542847

•Chris 28, handsome, from Warri, needs a lady, aged 38-50, that can love.08036235158, 08134990509

•Tom 47, romantic, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a lady who is busty and sexy, aged 24-35,for a romantic relationship.09063075561,08023706292

•Aghogho 45, from Warri, needs a matured lady, aged 48-52, for sexual relationship. 08154969745

•Desire, 42, honest, responsible, and resides in Delta state, needs a well mannered, comfortable and matured lady, for marriage, either a nurse, a banker, employed or a business lady, aged, 36-47.09075083903

•Daniel fair in Complexion, cute and resides in Lagos, needs an employed lady, who is sexy, good looking and future oriented for a serious relationship.08034118413 •Tony 32, needs a fat and matured lady, for a serious relationship,aged 35-45. 09063951301

•Ade employed, needs a responsible, pretty and light in complexion devoted Muslim, respectful, honest, educated lady, aged 27 and above, from a good home,understands Yoruba language for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.08065968873

•David 37, slim, tail, fair in completion,employed and resides in Lagos needs an employed lady, aged 28-38, for a serious relationship. 08130089721

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Mimi beautiful, sexy, romantic and a Yoruba by tribe, needs a generous sugar daddy who will help pay for her accommodation,fora relationship.08124244523

Searching Male

•Abiodun 41, and resides in Abuja, needs a rich sugar mummy, who resides in Abuja.

•Donatus from Delta state, needs a sugar mummy from Delta state, for a relationship.07030519263

•Douglas 39, 5.7ft tall, chocolate in complexion and resides in Abuja, needs a sugar mummy,in Abuja. 07062366865

•Tony resides in Enugu state, needs a sugar mummy in Enugu.08038685146

•Anderson 32, tall, handsome a graduate, and an applicant, who resides in port-Harcourt, needs a rich sugar mummy, aged 40-50, who can take care of him, for a fun-filled relationship.08173373944

•Osas tall, handsome, hard working a graduate, and resides in Benin, needs a God fearing and romantic, sugar mummy, aged 30-60, for a relationship.07037286373, 08160267220

•Robinson 40, and resides in Abuja, needs a loving, sexy and caring sugar mummy, aged 40 and above, for a relationship.08151500180

•Danny 34, from Delta State, needs a sugar mummy, aged 35-40.07018259576

•Chime 27, tall, fair in complexion, handsome, humble and from Enugu State, needs a sugar mummy. 08064046667,07082074523

•Paul from Delta State Ughelli, needs a sugar mummy, aged 28-30, who can sponsor his education, for a serious relationship.09066606095

•Richard 30, handsome, romantic,hot and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy for a good relationship.08136170396

•John, needs a sugar mummy that resides in Warri or Benin City.07067011434

•Chinedu from Awka Anambra State, needs a sugar mummy within Awka and Onitsha,aged 40-50. 08169029317

•Stan 38, handsome, educated and good in bed, needs a fat or slim supportive, caring sugar mummy,aged48-55. 08068553322,08032928402

•Isaac needs a caring sugar mummy from Delta State. 08036604394,09076575301

•Precious from Imo State, needs an affectionate and buoyant sugar mummy who can take good care of him for a relationship.08104758958

•Kunle 35, tall and slim, from Ekiti State, needs a rich sugar mummy.08032749065

•Mike 27, a graduate, from Rivers State, needs a nice and cool sugar mummy. 07031913149

•John 28, from Cross River State, but resides in Edo State, needs a caring and buoyant sugar mummy.08133326416

•Victor 33, needs a sugar mummy that resides in Delta State, who can sponsor his education, for arelatyionship. 07067490249

•Sunday 40, from Delta state but resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy, aged 45-50, to have fun with. 08162958450,08189361941

•Oyekan 42 tall and a Yoruba man by tribe, but resides in Calabar, and into printing press, needs a rich sugar mummy who is also into business that they can own open a very big press together.08189182517

•Lasun 56, resides in Ibadan, needs a sugar mummy, aged 45-50.08160630676

•Moses resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy, who also resides in Lagos, aged 40-55.08055044217

•A guy, 25, from Akwa Ibom State, needs a sugar mummy who can take care of him, for arelationship. 09074606944,08136130607

•Joel from Delta state, needs a sugar mummy, from Delta state, that can take care of him.08133333161

•Tare 38, from Delta State, needs a rich, comfortable and responsible sugar mummy, for a relationship. 08148830819

•Prince 24, handsome, smart, fair in complexion, average height and from Imo state, but resides in Port Harcourt, in height needs a sugar mummy, aged 24-40, who can take care of him. 08132850941

DISCLAIMER

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636

The post Searching for love? appeared first on Vanguard News.

