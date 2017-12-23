Senator provides free eye treatment for 15,000 patients



No fewer than 15,000 people in Katsina North Senatorial Zone with various eye defects, are to benefit from free eye treatment, courtesy of Sen. Mustafa Bukar.

Bukar made this disclosure on Saturday while flagging off the second phase of the free treatment in Daura, Katsina.

Bukar said the gesture was part of his constituency outreach, aimed at promoting good health as well as providing democratic dividends for the people of his constituency.

The senator disclosed that the sum of N20 million had been earmarked for the exercise.

He said the exercise, which would last for one month across the 12 council areas of the zone, would be handled by the Katsina eye care centre.

The senator said cases to be treated included, glaucoma, cataract, short sightedness as well as the provision of reading glasses.

The senator said that the General Hospital in Daura and Mani, would serve as service centres for the operations.

Bukar also said that his achievements so far included, the employment of no fewer than 830 people as well as the empowerment of 5,000 youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator organised similar treatment for 7,000 people during the first phase of the programme in 2015.

