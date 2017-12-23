Senator Uzodimma reveals those behind Nigeria’s fuel crisis
Chairman of Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed petroleum products’ dealers and tank farm owners over the current fuel crisis in the country. Uzodinma, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, decried that some petroleum products’ dealers and tank farm owners were playing politics with the distribution of petroleum […]
