Send Buhari back to his farm – Fayose tells Nigerians

“Sending Buhari back to his Daura farm is a good decision Nigerians will make this coming election”, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said while reacting to the number of people that lost their jobs this year.

He said APC brought nothing to Nigerians. APC has been offering hardship and sufferings. He linked this to the present fuel scarcity situation in Nigeria.

He lamented that Buhari have a “Don’t care attitude towards Nigerians.”

He said : “It is shameful that instead of creating the three million jobs it promised Nigerians yearly, the APC government has created unemployment.”

“We don’t care” attitude of the government, pointing out that; “while Nigerians continue to suffer from the ineptitude of this APC government, it is more worrisome that the President and his men are carrying on as if all is well with the country.”

“By now, it should be clear to all Nigerians that President Buhari does not have anything to offer Nigerians other that sufferings and hardships.”

“One of the many effects of the President’s lack of the required mental and intellectual capacity to tackle the nation’s economic problems is the collapse of several companies and loss of 3.67 million jobs in 2016 and another 4.07 million jobs in 2017.

“Today, under a government that promised change, Nigerians cannot even celebrate Christmas and New Year in peace because of the fuel scarcity

orchestrated by the Buhari’s government just to achieve its aim of hiking fuel price. Nigerians are now buying petrol for as high as N600 per litre..

“Nigerians are only asking for food on their tables; they want employments and they want security. But they have gotten hardship and suffering from President Buhari and his clueless government?

“I therefore call on Nigerians to be prepared to use their votes to send President Buhari back to his farm in Daura so that Nigeria can once again, return to the path of progress.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

