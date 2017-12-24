Serena Williams gives fans early Christmas present with late December return – Washington Post
Washington Post
Serena Williams gives fans early Christmas present with late December return
Any doubt that Serena Williams would not be back in time for the start of the 2018 tennis season was all but erased on Sunday morning, when the 23-time Grand Slam champion essentially delivered an early Christmas present for her fans. Williams will …
