Serena Williams Suffers Defeat On Comeback

New mum, Serena Williams on Saturday suffered defeat on her comeback from a maternity break as French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko powered to victory in the “first to ten points” final set at the Mubadala World Championship in Abu Dhabi. The championship is an exhibition tournament. The slow moving 36-year-old Williams looked static and far […]

The post Serena Williams Suffers Defeat On Comeback appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

