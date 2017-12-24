Serious Drama as Neighbours Flog Man For Always Beating His Wife
Serious drama as an unidentified man received the whipping of his life from his neighbours after they got fed with him for always beating his wife. The location of this incident is unknown as at time of filling this report. See more photo below:
The post Serious Drama as Neighbours Flog Man For Always Beating His Wife appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!