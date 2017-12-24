 Serious Drama as Neighbours Flog Man For Always Beating His Wife | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Serious Drama as Neighbours Flog Man For Always Beating His Wife

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Serious drama as an unidentified man received the whipping of his life from his neighbours after they got fed with him for always beating his wife. The location of this incident is unknown as at time of filling this report. See more photo below:

The post Serious Drama as Neighbours Flog Man For Always Beating His Wife appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.