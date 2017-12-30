 Severe thunderstorms cause roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Severe thunderstorms cause roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 30, 2017


Severe thunderstorms cause roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia
Motorists have been urged to drive with caution and not to attempt to drive through any flooded areas. There has been a roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia as weather service issued warning for continued thunderstorms in Johannesburg
