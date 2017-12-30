Severe thunderstorms cause roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Severe thunderstorms cause roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia
Eyewitness News
Motorists have been urged to drive with caution and not to attempt to drive through any flooded areas. There has been a roof collapse at Food Lovers Market in Lenasia as weather service issued warning for continued thunderstorms in Johannesburg …
Three taken to hospital after Joburg mall roof collapse
UPDATE: Severe storms, flooding across Gauteng, KZN
Roof of mall in Lenasia collapses as heavy storm hits Joburg
