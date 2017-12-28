 Sex before marriage leads to cheating — Actress Toyo Baby | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sex before marriage leads to cheating — Actress Toyo Baby

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Olayode Juliana better known as ‘Toyo Baby’ of Jenifa’s diary has expressed her belief against sex before marriage. The actress in a chat with The Nation said sex before marriage will eventually lead to infidelity when the partners eventually become married. According to her, people who engaged in sex before marriage compares their […]

Sex before marriage leads to cheating — Actress Toyo Baby

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.