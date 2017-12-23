 SGF says no plans to increase pump price – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SGF says no plans to increase pump price – TheCable

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

SGF says no plans to increase pump price
TheCable
Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has assured Nigerians that the federal government is not contemplating any form of hike in the price of petroleum products. Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, had said the
FG not contemplating hike in petrol pump price – SGFThe Nation Newspaper
My impressive performance at NIWA earned me my present position – SGF, Boss MustaphaDaily Post Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.