Sheffield Wednesday chairman Criticises Fans Calling For Carlos Carvalhal To Be Sacked

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri says fans who have chanted for boss Carlos Carvalhal to be sacked have “crossed the line”.

The Owls, who have made the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in the last two seasons, are having a disappointing time of it this term and Saturday’s defeat to Middlesbrough made it seven games without a win.

“I do not feel good when I see some fans talk very bad about Carlos,” said Chansiri in a statement.

“In his first season, he was treated with full respect and many people were scared I would sack him, or scared he would leave, they asked me to please let him stay, please keep him, he is the best we have ever had.

“But today some people want to drive him out of our club, they cross the line with some abusive things they say. Now he is a very bad coach all of a sudden – maybe some people have short memories.”

The post Sheffield Wednesday chairman Criticises Fans Calling For Carlos Carvalhal To Be Sacked appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

