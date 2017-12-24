Sheffield Wednesday Part Company With Manager Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal has parted company with Championship club Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls challenged for promotion last term but Saturday’s defeat with Middlesbrough leaves them languishing down in 15th spot.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Carlos for the time, effort and commitment he has given Sheffield Wednesday over the last two and a half years.

“Both parties believe the time is right to go our separate ways.

“I maintain a huge amount of respect for Carlos as a coach and as a person and he will always be welcome at Hillsborough.

“I wish him every success in the future.”

