Shell, AITEO and OML 29 – Vanguard
|
Shell, AITEO and OML 29
Vanguard
In Nigeria, a Harvard degree or certification is often considered a prerequisite for membership of the C-Suite. Things have improved a lot since the coming of Lagos Business School (Pan Atlantic University). Even those trained in Nigerian universities …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!