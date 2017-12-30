Shettima orders Borno LG chairmen, councillors, workers to relocate to their localities

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has directed all the newly sworn in chairmen to relocate to their liberated communities with their workers to ensure full restoration of civil authority in the local government areas. The Governor gave the directive while swearing in the newly appointed caretaker chairmen of the 27 local governments of areas […]

