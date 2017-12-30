Shettima orders Borno LG chairmen, councillors, workers to relocate to their localities
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has directed all the newly sworn in chairmen to relocate to their liberated communities with their workers to ensure full restoration of civil authority in the local government areas. The Governor gave the directive while swearing in the newly appointed caretaker chairmen of the 27 local governments of areas […]
Shettima orders Borno LG chairmen, councillors, workers to relocate to their localities
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!