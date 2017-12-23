Shock as 15-year-old Housewife Kills Her Husband and Half-Brother in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 15-year-old housewife, Dausiya Abdulmuminu for allegedly poisoning her husband, Samilu Usman, 27, and half-brother, Mohammed Abdulmuminu, leading to their death. Confirming the story, Spokesperson for the command, DSP Gambo Isah, said on Friday that the lady had been detained at the Bakori Police Division. Abdulmuminu allegedly committed […]

The post Shock as 15-year-old Housewife Kills Her Husband and Half-Brother in Katsina appeared first on Timeofgist.

