 Shock as 15-year-old Housewife Kills Her Husband and Half-Brother in Katsina | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shock as 15-year-old Housewife Kills Her Husband and Half-Brother in Katsina

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 15-year-old housewife, Dausiya Abdulmuminu for allegedly poisoning her husband, Samilu Usman, 27, and half-brother, Mohammed Abdulmuminu, leading to their death. Confirming the story, Spokesperson for the command, DSP Gambo Isah, said on Friday that the lady had been detained at the Bakori Police Division. Abdulmuminu allegedly committed […]

The post Shock as 15-year-old Housewife Kills Her Husband and Half-Brother in Katsina appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.