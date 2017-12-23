Shock As Deputy Speaker’s Daughter Is Found Hanging Inside Her Bedroom By Her Mother

Natalie Lewis-Hoyle is the young daughter of the Britain’s House of Commons deputy speaker was found hanged in her bedroom by her devastated mum. According to a report by The Sun UK, Natalie Lewis-Hoyle, daughter of MP Lindsay Hoyle, died at the family’s home in Heybridge, Essex, on December 15. The opening of an inquest […]

The post Shock As Deputy Speaker's Daughter Is Found Hanging Inside Her Bedroom By Her Mother appeared first on Timeofgist.

