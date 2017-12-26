 Should we Vote in 2019? by Gideon Oghenetega – PoliticsNGR Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Should we Vote in 2019? by Gideon Oghenetega – PoliticsNGR Newspaper

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


PoliticsNGR Newspaper

Should we Vote in 2019? by Gideon Oghenetega
PoliticsNGR Newspaper
The political class would appear to have made up its mind about the 2019 elections. Nigeria 'compulsorily' has to choose between a Buhari or Atiku presidency. Today, over 10 years later, we watch with absolute bewilderment as the same presidential
Jerusalem Vote: I Will Destroy Nigeria – Trump Vows; Calls Buhari 'Senseless Man'SundiataPost (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.