Signing Philippe Coutinho Would Be Great For Barcelona- Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta has said that it would be “great” if Philippe Coutinho signed for Barcelona in the near future.

Philippe Coutinho, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona, was the subject of several bids by Ernesto Valverde’s side in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool stood firm, however, and Coutinho has proven important for the Reds this term, who sit fourth in the Premier League and face Porto in the last sixteen of the Champions League.

“Coutinho is a great team player with lots and lots of talent, he would be fantastic for us,” Iniesta told a Spanish newspaper.

“He is equally adept with both feet, he links up well with other players, scores goal and gets between different phases and lines in attack, he would be what we want.

“His qualities fit into how we play and what we want and if the signing is finally complete, it would be great.”

Philippe Coutinho has now scored 10 goals and assisted seven others so far this season.

The post Signing Philippe Coutinho Would Be Great For Barcelona- Andres Iniesta appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

