Simi drops Pearls of Wisdom as we step into the New Year

As we head into 2018, X3M Music‘s artist Simi dishes words of wisdom as well as advice to live one’s best life. “The sky is big enough! The world is big enough! Get over it,” she says, condemning the act of putting people against each other. Simi also condemned cyber-bullying, stating that trending for a […]

The post Simi drops Pearls of Wisdom as we step into the New Year appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

