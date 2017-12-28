 Singer Oritsefemi criticizes all recently held music concerts, says they are not as loud as his wedding. – Ghafla! | Nigeria Today
Singer Oritsefemi criticizes all recently held music concerts, says they are not as loud as his wedding. – Ghafla!

Singer Oritsefemi criticizes all recently held music concerts, says they are not as loud as his wedding.
Singer Oritsefemi who got married in November to his wife Nabila condemns all music concerts that has been held. Prior to the wedding, the singer bragged that his marriage ceremony will be the largest. Although, Banky W and Adesua Etomi's ceremony was
