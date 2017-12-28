 Sir Alex Ferguson opens up on Mourinho’s style of football – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sir Alex Ferguson opens up on Mourinho’s style of football – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Sir Alex Ferguson opens up on Mourinho's style of football
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Manchester United striker, Dwight Yorke, has revealed that former manager of the club, Sir Alex Ferguson, cannot see Jose Mourinho changing his style of play. Yorke was speaking to Ferguson about the perception that Mourinho's style is overly
Dwight Yorke reveals what Sir Alex Ferguson thinks about Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'parking the bus'Mirror.co.uk
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho handed timely boostManchester Evening News
Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho slammed by Dwight Yorke over transfer moanExpress.co.uk
101 Great Goals –The Sun
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.