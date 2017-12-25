 Six killed in another Southern Kaduna attack, more soldiers deployed – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Six killed in another Southern Kaduna attack, more soldiers deployed – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Six killed in another Southern Kaduna attack, more soldiers deployed
Vanguard
More soldiers have been deployed to southern Kaduna as six persons were killed by unknown gun men at Ungwan Mailafiya community on Christmas eve, a day after an attack on Nimdem community in same Jemaa local government left four people dead two days
Gunmen Kill Four In A Fresh Attack In Southern KadunaSaharaReporters.com
Southern Kaduna: Bloody Christmas as gunmen attack Mailafiya village, kill 6Daily Post Nigeria
Fresh Attack Kills Six In Kaduna StateCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.