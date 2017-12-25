Six killed in another Southern Kaduna attack, more soldiers deployed – Vanguard
Vanguard
Six killed in another Southern Kaduna attack, more soldiers deployed
More soldiers have been deployed to southern Kaduna as six persons were killed by unknown gun men at Ungwan Mailafiya community on Christmas eve, a day after an attack on Nimdem community in same Jemaa local government left four people dead two days …
Gunmen Kill Four In A Fresh Attack In Southern Kaduna
Southern Kaduna: Bloody Christmas as gunmen attack Mailafiya village, kill 6
Fresh Attack Kills Six In Kaduna State
