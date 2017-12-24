Skates and a movie: How the Grinch Stole Christmas – KEVN Black Hills Fox
|
KEVN Black Hills Fox
|
Skates and a movie: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
KEVN Black Hills Fox
Saturday night visitors at Main Street Square could do more than just lace up their skates and glide along the ice. They also had the chance to watch the classic "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The square's ice rink was packed as skaters …
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' tops streaming Christmas selections
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrests The Grinch two days before Christmas
The grinch of Christmas present
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!