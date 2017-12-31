Slain electoral agency manager Chris Msando was picked up in South B before torturous death – The Standard
Slain electoral agency manager Chris Msando was picked up in South B before torturous death
The Standard
Slain electoral agency manager Chris Msando was picked up from around Mater Hospital in Nairobi's South B on the night he died in July. Msando was last captured driving his car towards the estate before someone else drove it out and eventually to Thika …
Fresh findings on Chris Msando's mysterious death
