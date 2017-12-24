Slaven Bilic Considering Options For Next Managerial Job

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has told Goals on Sunday that he is considering options for his next job.

Last month, Slaven Bilic was sacked as boss of West Ham United, but with Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday all without a manager, the Croatian has been linked with the vacant roles at those respective clubs.

“Many people are calling from here or abroad. A lot of people are calling and I am weighing up the options,” he said.

Asked if he wanted to stay in the Premier League, he said: “I like it here, I was here as a player and a manager and I don’t feel a strange here and there is no language barrier. This is the place to be, but it doesn’t have to be, so it depends more on the club or the project. If a good project and good club comes from another country then I would probably do that.”

