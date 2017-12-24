Slavery: Tighten the borders, Ladaja, APC presidential contender, tells FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

An All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential contender, Ibrahim Abubakar Ladaja, wants the Federal Government to tighten Nigeria’s borders and create an enabling environment to discourage migrations.

Ladaja, who described the inhuman treatment some Nigerian migrants were subjected to as pathetic, said the situation calls for serious concern.

He told the Federal Government to up her game by protecting Nigerians within and outside the country.

According to records from the Nigeria Refuge Commission, over 11,600 Nigerians were facing repatriation from Libya and other countries out of which more than 7000 have been repatriated.

Reports say hundreds of people are being auctioned in modern day slave markets in Libya for as little as $400.

Libya is the main transit hub for refugees and migrants from Nigeria, Eritrea, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Sudan and Somalia attempting to reach southern Europe by sea.

Reacting to the situation in a statement by his media office, Ladaja called asked the Federal Government to repatriate Nigerians in Libya without further delay as, according to him, it’s the duty of government to protect Nigerians within and outside the country.

The presidential aspirant said, “It’s very pathetic that Nigerians are being sold in slave markets in Libya. The Federal Government needs to, as a matter of urgency, repatriate all Nigerians who have found themselves in this unfortunate situation.

“The government needs to create an enabling environment so that we can checkmate the high rate of people leaving the country for greener pastures which they later found out was not green after all. Let’s work together and build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

He contended that no serious government will sit and watch its citizens suffer, even as he stressed the need for the Buhari administration to introduce policies that will discourage people from travelling .

Ladaja blamed the drive to leave the country on the nation’s porous borders which he said was greatly affecting the country’s economy negatively.

The post Slavery: Tighten the borders, Ladaja, APC presidential contender, tells FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

