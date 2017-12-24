Slkay returns with new song, FABU

He has a very good potential to reach the topmost rung of the success ladder in his career as a musician. Lawal Bolaji, artistically known as Slkay, is leaving his fans with no doubt that he will be continue to give them the best of his ability as a singer; his latest work, FABU, has further proved his versatility in the entertainment industry.

FABU, which was produced and mixed-mastered by Dre-sticks, is a representation and lyrical contents that have to do with normal, street story-telling, and will definitely be a sharp departure from other un-researched songs that are replete in the industry. He calls his genre of music,Afrocentric hip-hop. Slkay has managed the same stage with the likes of Danny Young, Clever Jay, Terry G, Konga, Sean Tero, just to mention a few. Of note are his inspirations and role models, the American R & B artistes, Boyz 2 men, 2face and Tiwa Savage, who he now looks up to ape in his still fledgeling career.

Lawal Bolaji is a graduate of Computer Science from the Ajayi Crowther University; he started his musical career professionally in 2007 and later signed under a record label in 2011. He left the label in 2014 for a sojourn in South Africa, where he signed on to another before he came back to Nigeria in 2017, to resume fully his career as a signed-on artiste under Sound So Simple Entertainment.

His musical career has taken him to a few countries where h never expected to be, like South Africa, Swaziland and Ghana, which also served as an opportunity for him to meet different kinds of music promoters, artists’ managers and fellow musicians. Slkay has a deep knowledge of the music industry and does not hang any air around himself, and never proud of his modest achievements since he blew as a songwriter and singer. The sensational Slkay opined that he wants to ultimately serve as a role model for other upcoming artistes, through hard work, persistence and an eager determination to set up a music institution for upcoming artistes who have a genuine passion for music.

