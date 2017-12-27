SNEPCo MD, other Shell workers bag NSE fellowship – The Punch



The Punch SNEPCo MD, other Shell workers bag NSE fellowship

The Punch

The Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari, and three other senior engineers with Shell companies in Nigeria have been conferred with the fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the highest …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

