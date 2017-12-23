So He Died Just Like That? Abia Polytechnic Lecturer Killed By Car Carrying Iron Gate (Graphic Pics)

As shared by Kelechi who lives in Umuahia….. ‘A very bloody afternoon. At about eight poles away from my office.the body lying down was sliced like cow by a part of this iron gate being conveyed to a building site by this Mitsubishi van. A lecturer at abia poly.he married two weeks ago.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

