 So He Died Just Like That? Abia Polytechnic Lecturer Killed By Car Carrying Iron Gate (Graphic Pics) | Nigeria Today
So He Died Just Like That? Abia Polytechnic Lecturer Killed By Car Carrying Iron Gate (Graphic Pics)

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

As shared by Kelechi who lives in Umuahia….. ‘A very bloody afternoon. At about eight poles away from my office.the body lying down was sliced like cow by a part of this iron gate being conveyed to a building site by this Mitsubishi van. A lecturer at abia poly.he married two weeks ago.

