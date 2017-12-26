Sola Sobowale is a year older

Remember Sola Sobowale from the wedding party 1 & 2? Well, mama is a year older today and she celebrates the day with pictures. The Ondo Born actress is married with grown-up kids.

She is popularly known for her unique roles in movies. She is the producer of ‘Ohun Oko So mi Da’ that became a family movie because of its contents.

