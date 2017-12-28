 Soldier among seven killed in DRCongo clashes – The New Indian Express | Nigeria Today
Soldier among seven killed in DRCongo clashes – The New Indian Express

Posted on Dec 28, 2017


Soldier among seven killed in DRCongo clashes
The New Indian Express
Kinshasa, Dec 26 (AFP) A soldier and six Mai-Mai militiamen died in clashes today in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the Ugandan border, the Congolese army said. Since the beginning of 2017, Mai-Mai militias have regularly attacked
