Soldier among seven killed in DRCongo clashes
African Independent
Soldier among seven killed in DRCongo clashes
The New Indian Express
Kinshasa, Dec 26 (AFP) A soldier and six Mai-Mai militiamen died in clashes today in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the Ugandan border, the Congolese army said. Since the beginning of 2017, Mai-Mai militias have regularly attacked …
