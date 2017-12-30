Soldier, others hijack fuel-laden truck
The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested a soldier serving at 81 Battalion, Makola, Ibadan for allegedly hijacking a fuel-laden truck along Akobo, Iwo Road. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abiodun Odunde, made the disclosure in Ibadan while presenting the suspects to newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan on Friday. Odunde […]
Soldier, others hijack fuel-laden truck
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!