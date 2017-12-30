Son of Retired Exxonmobil Manager whose hand was chopped after kidnaps, calls him survivor of the year

Ndianaabasi Nana Udom, son of retired ExxonMobil Manager, Dr. Idongesit Udom, whose hand was chopped off by his abductors before his release, took to social media to thank God over the release of his father who he called his ‘Survivor of the year 2017. ‘ He wrote on Instagram; “My Survivor of the year 2017. […]

The post Son of Retired Exxonmobil Manager whose hand was chopped after kidnaps, calls him survivor of the year appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

