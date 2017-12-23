 Soul singer Uzezi unveils debut single “Fell In Love (This December)” | Listen on BN | Nigeria Today
Soul singer Uzezi unveils debut single “Fell In Love (This December)” | Listen on BN

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Uzezi is an independent recording Artiste/songwriter and a Final Year Medical Student, blessed with impeccable vocal ability and a heart filled with melodic tunes. She debuts with ‘Fell in Love (In December)“, a soulful sweet and whispery jam for the season, a perfect blend of Yuletide and romance. She is currently recording an untitled debut EP, […]

The post Soul singer Uzezi unveils debut single “Fell In Love (This December)” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

