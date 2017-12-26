‘Sound of Music’ actress Heather Menzies-Urich, dead

Heather Menzies-Urich, the star actress who portrayed Louisa von Trapp in The Sound Of Music, has died aged 68.

Heather death was announced by the estate of the musical’s creators, Rodgers & Hammerstein, on Christmas Day.

According to her son to US news site, TMZ, the Canadian-born Menzies-Urich was diagnosed with brain cancer around four weeks ago and died on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family.

“She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest,” he said.

“She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 pm,”.

Rodgers & Hammerstein president Ted Chapin said: “Heather was part of ‘the family’. There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of ‘The Sound of Music’.

“And of ‘the kids’, Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.”

She was a 14-year-old with no acting experience when she landed the part of third-oldest von Trapp daughter, Louisa, in 1964

