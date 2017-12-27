South Africa: Court Orders No Clubbing, Dining Out for Two ‘Underworld’ Security Providers – AllAfrica.com
|
Times LIVE
|
South Africa: Court Orders No Clubbing, Dining Out for Two 'Underworld' Security Providers
AllAfrica.com
A security company head, who was also the personal bodyguard of underworld figure Nafiz Modack, may not frequent clubs or go to restaurants in several areas, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court has ruled. Mathys Visser appeared in court on Wednesday …
High drama in Cape Town court as alleged underworld figures line up in the dock
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!