South-West Youths Blast Fani-Kayode Over Comments On Buhari Son’s Accident
The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has condemned the statement credited to the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf who was recently involved in a motorbike accident. The association in a statement signed by its president, Olalekan Hammed said as an elder, Fani-Kayode should always keep quite rather than […]
The post South-West Youths Blast Fani-Kayode Over Comments On Buhari Son’s Accident appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
