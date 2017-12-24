Southampton Striker Charlie Austin Charged With Violent Conduct

The Football Association has charged Southampton striker Charlie Austin with violent conduct after an incident in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Charlie Austin caught Huddersfield goalkeeper,Jonas Lossl on the nose, leaving him bloodied and needing over four minutes of medical attention.

Head coach Mauricio Pellegrino defended his player over the incident, but Huddersfield counterpart David Wagner claimed that the 28-year-old should have been given a red card.

The German, 46, said: “It was a very ugly, nasty challenge, this should never happen.

“There was so much distance from the goalkeeper and the ball, Jonas was so early on the ball.

“This should never happen. Unfortunately Charlie Austin made the wrong decision at the moment, and this happened.

“I have seen the video footage.

“The opponent hurts an opponent on purpose, even if I don’t like to say that, but it looks like it.”

The FA has decided that Austin’s kick was deliberate, resulting in a charge of violent conduct which could lead to a three-match suspension.

Southampton and Austin have the option to appeal, but the frontman also sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday’s fixture and is likely to be absent until 2018.

Should a three-game ban be enforced, Austin will miss fixtures with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

