 Southern Kaduna Peoples Union blows hot over fresh killings | Nigeria Today
Southern Kaduna Peoples Union blows hot over fresh killings

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has condemned in strong terms, the attack on Nimdem village of Godogodo district in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State. The incident led to the killing of four; 10 people were injured. The union noted that the attack has left it wondering why people who had gathered peacefully for […]

