SPAR opens shop at Tejuosho ultra modern shopping centre

SPAR Nigeria, a leading hypermarket brand, has officially opened shop at Tejuosho Ultra-Modern Shopping Centre, amid celebration, sales discounts and lots of freebies to shoppers.

This is the company’s sixth store in Lagos and the 12th across the country. The launch chaired by the Chief Financial Officer of Tejuosho Ultra-Modern Shopping Centre, Mr. Babatunde Ige and the General Manager of the centre, Mr. Edwards Stevenson, attracted members of the community to the facility.

The new store will offer shoppers within Yaba, Sabo, Akoka, Ojuelegba, Surulere, and its environ the privilege to get all their needs in the one-stop shop.

Speaking at the opening, SPAR, Head of Marketing, John Goldsmith, said: “Global brands and businesses need Nigeria, which is arguably the largest economy in Africa and with the highest human capital/labour force for their various goods and services. We continue to expand here because our interest goes beyond profit to job creation and SMEs support. We have loyal shoppers who are passionate about quality, service delivery and brand-shoppers interaction.”

He disclosed that Tejuosho Shopping Centre with over 1,000 retail stores supported by over 800 car parking facilities, food court and multiplex is going to be a major shopping destination in the Lagos mainland. Expressing optimism at the growth potential of Nigeria in post-recession, Goldsmith said the rate of business transactions within the retail sector have increased considerably, giving hope to local and foreign businesses to invest.

As the Yuletide season unfolds, SPAR remains poised in its primary objective of serving the needs of its shoppers while provide more career and retail opportunities with each store opening.

