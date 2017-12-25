Spill over of economic recession ruffles insurers in 2017 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Spill over of economic recession ruffles insurers in 2017
Vanguard
YEAR 2017, for the insurance industry has been a challenging and difficult business period given that the economy is still reeling from the spill over of economic recession which lasted till first quarter of the year. It will be recalled that in 2016 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!