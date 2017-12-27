Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight – Wrestling Inc.
|
Wrestling Inc.
|
Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight
Wrestling Inc.
… * The Street Profits defeated two unnamed enhancement talents. Quick squash. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins win with the spinebuster/frogsplash combo. After the match, The Profits go into the crowd to celebrate and cut a promo from the top of the …
WWE NXT preview (Dec. 27, 2017): Race to the top
The best wrestling shows of 2017
NXT TV spoilers: Full results of tonight's show (spoilers)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!