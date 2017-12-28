 Standard Liege Condemn Kortrijk Fans’ Racist Behaviour Against Agbo – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Standard Liege Condemn Kortrijk Fans’ Racist Behaviour Against Agbo – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Standard Liege Condemn Kortrijk Fans' Racist Behaviour Against Agbo
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Johnny Edward: Standard Liege have condemned the racial abuse and xenophobic attack from Kortrijk fans on Nigerian midfield Uche Agbo after he was sent off in Standard Liege's 2-1 defeat to Kortrijk in a Belgian Pro League game on Wednesday
Police set to nab monkey-noise fan who taunted Uche AgboSCORE NIGERIA (blog)

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.