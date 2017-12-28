Standard Liege Condemn Kortrijk Fans’ Racist Behaviour Against Agbo – Complete Sports Nigeria
Standard Liege Condemn Kortrijk Fans' Racist Behaviour Against Agbo
By Johnny Edward: Standard Liege have condemned the racial abuse and xenophobic attack from Kortrijk fans on Nigerian midfield Uche Agbo after he was sent off in Standard Liege's 2-1 defeat to Kortrijk in a Belgian Pro League game on Wednesday …
Police set to nab monkey-noise fan who taunted Uche Agbo
