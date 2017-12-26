 State ordered to pay Sh1.8m for detaining 18 in police cells during Christmas – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

State ordered to pay Sh1.8m for detaining 18 in police cells during Christmas – The Standard

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

State ordered to pay Sh1.8m for detaining 18 in police cells during Christmas
The Standard
In 2015, the High Court ordered the State to pay 18 men arrested in a police swoop Sh1.8 million. ALSO READ: Jailed over Christmas Day crimes. The men, who were arrested on December 24, 2009, as they had a drink as they waited to usher in Christmas

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.